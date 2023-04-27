Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.

CSK are at the top of the table with five wins, two losses and 10 points. They won their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs. RR are in the third position in the points table with four wins and three losses. They have eight points and lost their last match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven runs.

RR skipper Samson said at the toss the team is strong at defending its total.

"We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it is yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place."

CSK skipper MS Dhoni said the itch has a decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. "We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh. (ANI)

