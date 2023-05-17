Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): With a blistering knock of Rilee Rossouw and comeback innings from Prithvi Shaw following power hitting from Phil Salt, helped Delhi Capitals post massive 213/2 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Dharmshala on Wednesday.

Prithvi Shaw scored 54 off 38 balls, however, it was Rilee Rossouw's explosive inning of 82* off 32 balls which provided DC with a massive total. David Warner played an effective knock of 46 off 31 balls.

Punjab Kings bowlers failed to deliver as only Sam Curran was able to pick wickets. He dismissed two batters.

Put to bat first, the Delhi Capitals got off to a great start. The DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gave a solid base to the innings, they added 50 runs in the powerplay.

The duo together posted 94 runs to the scoreboard before Warner got dismissed on Sam Curran's bowling in the 10.2 over. He scores 46 off 31 balls.

In place of Warner, Rilee Rossouw came to the crease and started hitting boundaries quite early in his innings.

In the 12th over, Rossouw punished Rabada for two sixes and a four, collecting 17 runs in his over.

Prithvi who was struggling from his bad form has finally scored his first fifty of IPL 2023. He clinched his half-century in 13.4 overs. Prithvi's innings came to an end after Curran took his second wicket in 14.6 overs.

Rossouw playing an attacking innings quickly reached his half-century which he scored in 25 balls.

Phil Salt also joined Rossouw as he struck two sixes and a four in Nathan Ellis's bowling in the 19th over.

DC batter collected 23 runs in the last over, posting 213/2 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals (Rilee Rossouw 82*, Prithvi Shaw 54, Sam Curran 2/36) Vs Punjab Kings. (ANI)

