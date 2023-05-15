Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 15 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Gujarat Titans are one step away from becoming the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. On the other hand, SRH will try to stay in the title race with two points.

Winning the toss, SRH skipper Aiden Markram said, "We are gonna bowl first, looks like there is moisture on this wicket. Trying to play really good cricket, up to our potential and abilities. We have been playing really good cricket but not getting over the line. Would like to pack a punch tonight. Marco Jansen comes in for Glenn Phillips."

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss, "Yeah, it is a special initiative to support cancer patients. We have played really good cricket. Standing in the table does not matter that much, you have to play good cricket. When we started, we knew it would be a tricky year for us. The players have put up their hands in tough situations and put their hands up. It is a fresh wicket, we would have liked to field as well. We have a couple of forced changes. Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday, Sai comes in. Shanka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad. (ANI)

