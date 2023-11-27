Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday named India batter Shubman Gill as captain to lead the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians (MI).

https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1729040947147899344

Also Read | Juventus 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A 2023-24: Lautaro Martinez's Equalizer Secures Draw for Nerazzurri Against Old Lady in Derby d'Italia.

"Gill will be leading a team which has an unparalleled combination of experience and youthful exuberance, which has been the hallmark of the Gujarat Titans," a statement from Gujarat Titans read.

Gill has ammashed 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner.

Also Read | BBL 2023-24: Steve Smith Returns to Sydney Sixers for Big Bash League Season 13.

The opener was instrumental in GT's sensation run since its debut in the IPL. Last season, he smoked 129 runs in a 60 balls against Mumbai Indians, the highest by a batter in the IPL playoffs.

"I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket," Gill said on the announcement.

After winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their debut season in 2022, GT reached the finals in the next season, losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gill also hammered three centuries in the last IPL. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli (2016) and Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (2022) had more in a single IPL season, scoring four each.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya moved back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises. The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb.

In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)