The highly-anticipated Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan ended 1-1 as Lautaro Martinez canceled out Dusan Vlahovic's opener at the Allianz stadium. It was a head-to-head for the top spot in Serie A with just two points separating the sides. Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli was only fit for the bench, while Inter had to do without Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard, reports Xinhua. Nice 1–0 Toulouse, Ligue 1 2023–24: Terem Moffi’s Goal Helps Unbeaten Eaglets One Point Behind League Leaders PSG.

Juve forward Federico Chiesa's scorcher went wide in the 15th minute, while Hakan Calhanoglu also blasted over at the other end. Juve went ahead in the 27th minute when Chiesa broke into the box and rolled across for Vlahovic to finish with a first-time strike. Inter bounced back quickly six minutes later, as Marcus Thuram burst down the right and pulled back for Lautaro to turn it in. It was a fairly tedious second half, as both sides failed to find the back of the net with Inter taking more possession. Manchester United 3–0 Everton, Premier League 2023–24: Alejandro Garnacho Wonder Goal Secures Red Devils Victory As Toffees Fans March to Goodison Park in Protest at 10-Point Deduction.

Elsewhere, Roma moved to fifth after beating Udinese 3-1, with Paulo Dybala scoring one and setting up another. Also on Sunday, Sassuolo edged past Empoli in a 4-3 thriller, Frosinone beat Genoa 2-1, and Cagliari shared the spoils with Monza in a 1-1 draw.

