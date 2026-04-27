Home

Agency News Agency News Sports News | IPL 2026: Could RR's Archer-Burger Bring Down PBKS' Prabhsimran-Priyansh Powered Unbeaten Run? Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. PBKS' standing at the top of the table with six wins and a no losses, giving them 13 points, is just a few points away from a playoff qualification, while RR, placed fourth with five wins and three losses, will be trying to overcome their recent slump of three losses in four matches.

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): The clash between an unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will witness the battle between two of the competition's fiercest openers, Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. All eyes will be on pace duo of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger to stop the juggernaut that skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting have built since last season.

PBKS' standing at the top of the table with six wins and a no losses, giving them 13 points, is just a few points away from a playoff qualification, while RR, placed fourth with five wins and three losses, will be trying to overcome their recent slump of three losses in four matches.

Also Read | ’49 Record is Safe’ RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Cross 50-Run Mark Despite Struggling at 8/6.

*PBKS' unprecedented dominance with bat, powered by Prabhsimran-Priyansh:

This year, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh (287 runs in six innings at an average of 57.40 and a strike rate of 192.61, with three fifties) and Priyansh Arya (254 runs in six innings at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 249.01, with two fifties) have been exceptional, delivering both the volume of runs and muscle power consistently, having hit a combined 41 sixes, with 25 coming off Priyansh's willow.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Register Lowest Powerplay Score in IPL History During DC vs RCB.

PBKS have been scoring at 11.74 runs per over, the highest-ever run-rate by a team in the IPL history. That, combined with the batting average of 43.83, the highest for a team across all seasons, means that PBKS are having the greatest season by a batting collective in the tournament's history, as per ESPNCricinfo.

*Archer-Burger threat looming for unstoppable PBKS:

But this highly-productive duo meets an incredible overseas bowling duo in Archer and Burger. Archer has been fine against top-order batters, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 17.92 and an economy rate of 8.03. Nine of his wickets have been top-order batters. Burger has taken eight scalps in eight matches, averaging 29.25, with best figures of 2/21.

Archer's ability to take first-over wickets, including three on the first ball itself and Burger's ability to induce false shots from batters could spell trouble for Punjab. 46 per cent of shots attempted against Nandre have been false shots, the highest number for any bowler.

Archer could also create some trouble for right-handers, as they have struggled to score fluently against him this season. Archer's economy rate has been 6.7 this season against right-handers. Prabhsimran and Priyansh could have to mix their natural game with a hint of technical changes that gives them more durability.

*PBKS' mantra of always keeping the 'attack' button on:

But PBKS has not a team which will throw its weapons down, especially Prabhsimran. Since last season, he has struck at 167 alongside Priyansh, but his strike rate rises to 181 when Priyansh gets out.

Priyansh (249.01) and Sooryavanshi (234.86) will have a tussle of sorts with the bat, standing as two of the hardest-hitting batters this season. Sooryavanshi's 32 sixes give him an edge over Priyansh.

Squads: Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao Perala Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)