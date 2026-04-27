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Cricket Cricket '49 Record is Safe' RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Cross 50-Run Mark Despite Struggling at 8/6 Social media erupted with "49" references as Delhi Capitals recovered from a historic 13/6 powerplay collapse against RCB. Fans reacted with relief and satire as the infamous lowest-IPL-total record remained intact.

The internet was flooded with "49" references and satirical memes on Monday night as the Delhi Capitals (DC) narrowly avoided eclipsing Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) record for the lowest total in IPL history. After a catastrophic start that saw the Capitals tottering at 8/6 within the first four overs, the home side managed to cross the 50-run mark, sparking a wave of relief, and mockery, from the cricketing community. Delhi Capitals Register Lowest Powerplay Score in IPL History During DC vs RCB.

For RCB fans, the moment provided a brief respite from years of "49 all out" taunts, while neutral observers marvelled at the sheer volatility of the IPL 2026 season.

The ‘49’ Fear Factor

Ever since 23 April 2017, when RCB was bowled out for 49 against KKR, the number has become a permanent fixture in IPL folklore. Every time a team suffers a top-order collapse, "49 Watch" begins on social media.

Tonight, that watch reached a fever pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With DC losing six wickets for just 8 runs, the worst start in the league's 19-year history, it appeared a mathematical certainty that the record would finally be broken. The collapse was so severe that DC was forced to use an emergency Impact Player, Abishek Porel, as early as the third over to try and arrest the slide. Who is Sahil Parakh? The India U-19 Star Making Debut for Delhi Capitals.

RCB Viral Memes and Fan Reactions

As DC crossed the 50-run mark in the 11th over, social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) were inundated with memes, prevailing sentiment was that the "Legacy of 49" remains unmatched.

'RCB's 49 is Safe'

*RCB’s 49 record is safe* Other team fans right now: #DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/2pzSexC5iS — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 27, 2026

'49 All Out Still Untouched'

years have passed but RCB’s 49 all out is still untouched @RCBTweets 🐐🐐🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EkR8gBsWaZ — Cyrus (@CyrusDhoni07) April 27, 2026

'49 Retained'

'RCB's 49 Forever'

'RCB's Record is Safe'

Despite crossing 50, the damage to Delhi's reputation and their net run rate was already done. They officially recorded the lowest powerplay score in IPL history (13/6), surpassing the previous record of 14 held by Rajasthan Royals (2009) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2022).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).