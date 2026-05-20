Sports News | IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Restrict to 147/8 as Kolkata Knight Riders Dominate with Ball

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest total of 147/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, the MI made a cautious start, reaching 10/0 in the first two overs. However, the third over proved costly as KKR all-rounder Cameron Green struck twice in quick succession, first removing Ryan Rickelton for six runs on the third delivery and then dismissing Naman Dhir for a three-ball duck on the final ball of the over.

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The pressure continued in the very next over when Saurabh Dubey sent back Rohit Sharma for 15, leaving MI struggling at 24/3 after four overs.

Dubey struck again in the sixth over, getting rid of Suryakumar Yadav for 15, as the MI finished the powerplay at 46/4 under mounting pressure.

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After the end of the eighth over, MI batters Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya took the team to 57/4. However, rain then interrupted play, forcing a temporary halt in proceedings.

Following the resumption, both batters resumed cautiously as MI reached 64/4 at the halfway stage of the innings, continuing to rebuild after early setbacks.

During the fourth ball of the 14th over, pacer Kartik Tyagi struck for the first time, dismissing Tilak Varma for 20 runs as Mumbai slipped further to 88/5, continuing their struggle to build momentum.

Mumbai's batting collapse continued as skipper Hardik Pandya was dismissed for 26 runs, with veteran spinner Sunil Narine clean bowling him on the second delivery of the 16th over, leaving MI further under pressure in their innings.

During the fourth ball of the 17th over, Will Jacks was run out for 14 following a major mix-up with Corbin Bosch. At the end of the 18th over, MI were left struggling at 115/7 as wickets continued to tumble in their innings.

In the final stages of the innings, Corbin Bosch played a valuable, unbeaten knock of 32 off 18 balls to help MI reach a respectable total of 147/8 in 20 overs.

For KKR, Saurabh finished with figures of 2/34, Cameron Green picked up 2/23, Kartik Tyagi returned 2/37, while Sunil Narine chipped in with 1/13 as the bowling unit shared the wickets to restrict MI. (ANI)

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