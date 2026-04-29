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Agency News Agency News Sports News | IPL 2026: RR Extend Dominance in 200+ Chases, PBKS Hit Unwanted Bowling Records Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. After their victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday night, Rajasthan Royals (RR) underlined their strength in chasing big totals in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, while the table-topping Punjab side also found themselves on the receiving end of several unwanted bowling records across different matches.

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): After their victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday night, Rajasthan Royals (RR) underlined their strength in chasing big totals in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, while the table-topping Punjab side also found themselves on the receiving end of several unwanted bowling records across different matches.

The Royals successfully chased 223 against the Kings at Mullanpur in the 2026 IPL season, adding another successful 200-plus chase to their growing list in the tournament's history. The win also marked the highest successful chase at the venue in T20 cricket, surpassing Punjab's earlier chase of 200 against Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

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PBKS suffered their first defeat of the current season, having been the only side unbeaten through their opening seven matches of the IPL. Meanwhile, the Royals have maintained a dominant record against PBKS at Mullanpur, winning all three encounters at the venue.

Additionally, the inaugural champions also registered their joint-highest successful 200-plus chases in the tournament's history.

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The franchise's other notable 200-plus chases include 224 against PBKS in Sharjah (2020), 224 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata (2024), 215 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad (2008), 210 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur (2025), and 202 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati (2026).

Across IPL history, PBKS lead the list for most successful 200-plus chases with 10 wins, followed by Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals with six each. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have five each.

However, the Punjab-based franchise also holds an unwanted record of most defeats while defending 200-plus totals in the league, with eight such losses, ahead of RCB (7), Chennai Super Kings (6), and Kolkata Knight Riders (5).

In IPL 2026, the trend of high-scoring chases has continued strongly, with nine successful 200-plus chases already recorded, matching the total from 2025 and marking one of the most aggressive seasons in league history.

PBKS' bowling unit also came under scrutiny for expensive spells, including Xavier Bartlett's 1/69 against Delhi Capitals in Delhi (2026*) and Arshdeep Singh's 1/68 against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur (2026*). Other costly figures include Mujeeb Ur Rahman's 0/66 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (2019) and Arshdeep Singh's 1/66 against Mumbai Indians (2023).

PBKS won three out of four games at Mullanpur this IPL season. They have won only three out of 10 games across the previous two seasons.

Coming to the match, table-toppers Punjab suffered their first loss in the IPL 2026. Put to bat first, PBKS reached 222/4 courtesy half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (62* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (59 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six).

But during the chase, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 in 16 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 in 27 balls, with seven fours and a six) started with a 51-run stand.

A fifth-wicket stand of 77 runs between Donovan Ferreira (52* in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Shubham Dubey (31* in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) sealed the win with four balls left.

PBKS stay at the top despite the loss, with 13 points after six wins, one no result and one loss. RR rise to third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)