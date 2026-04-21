Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

The Sunrisers have found the winning formula at home and have won two on the bounce.

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, the Capitals are fresh from a thrilling win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and they'll look to keep the winning formula alive.

" We will bowl first. Luck is going well (on the toss); winning all matches would have been better. Thank you, I didn't think I would play 100 matches for DC. Hopefully, it'll end with a win tonight. We need a balanced playing XI, depending on the situation. Managing a big team is difficult; the best playing XI can be selected, and the players know it. One change: Nitish Rana replaces Aquib Nabi," Patel said after the toss.

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"It's hard to decide, but I don't think this is a similar wicket. A few changes: Madushanka comes in, and Harsh Dubey is back as well. Executing plans is the way to go; we'll take one match at a time and execute them," SRH skipper Ishan Kishan said at the toss.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi Capitals Impact subs: Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)