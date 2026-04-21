In a critical Match 31 of IPL 2026, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With both teams level on six points, the strategic deployment of the "Impact Player" rule has taken on heightened importance as they battle for a definitive spot in the top four. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Following the toss, both captains have confirmed their list of substitutes, featuring a mix of seasoned international stars and domestic power-hitters ready to alter the course of the game.

Batting first, the Sunrisers have named a substitute list that prioritises bowling reinforcements for the second innings. Given the high-scoring nature of the Hyderabad pitch and the expected "dew factor," captain Ishan Kishan has kept several specialist options in reserve.

SRH Impact Player List:

Harshal Patel: The veteran seamer is the most likely candidate to be introduced during the bowling innings. His mastery of slower balls and death-overs experience could be vital in defending a total. SRH vs DC Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 .

Liam Livingstone: A high-impact all-rounder who offers explosive middle-order batting and a mix of leg-spin and off-spin.

Dilshan Madushanka: The Sri Lankan left-arm pacer provides a different angle and high-pace variety for the Powerplay or middle overs.

Smaran Ravichandran: A versatile batting option kept as cover for the top order.

Praful Hinge: A domestic prospect who offers additional depth to the squad’s bowling department.

By choosing to bowl first, DC captain Axar Patel has structured his bench to provide maximum flexibility during the chase. The Capitals have included one of the season’s most talked-about "finishers" among their substitutes.

DC Impact Player List:

Ashutosh Sharma: Having already delivered several match-winning cameos this season, Ashutosh is the primary weapon for DC if the required run rate climbs during the second innings.

Karun Nair: The experienced top-order batter provides a steady hand and stability should the Capitals lose early wickets in a steep chase.

Dushmantha Chameera: The Sri Lankan speedster offers genuine pace and could be introduced if the pitch shows early assistance for the fast bowlers.

Auqib Nabi: A versatile domestic all-rounder from Jammu & Kashmir who offers medium pace and lower-order hitting.

Tripurana Vijay: A young spinning option who could be utilised if the surface offers grip during the first innings. The tactical battle tonight hinges on the first-innings total. If Sunrisers Hyderabad manage to post a score in excess of 200, a common occurrence at this venue, the introduction of Harshal Patel for a specialist batter (likely Travis Head or Abhishek Sharma) will be a standard defensive manoeuvre to secure the win.

For Delhi, the decision to bowl first suggests they are banking on their ability to chase. The presence of Ashutosh Sharma and Karun Nair on the bench allows them to adapt to either a collapse or a high-speed pursuit. The inclusion of Auqib Nabi also provides an interesting subplot, as the seamer's ability to bowl disciplined lines could be useful if the primary attack proves expensive.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).