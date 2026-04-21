The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is set for a high-stakes mid-table battle as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) today, Tuesday, 21 April 2026. With both teams currently level on six points, this Match 31 encounter is vital for securing a spot in the top half of the table as the IPL 2026 playoff race intensifies. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.
While the Sunrisers currently hold the fourth spot due to a superior Net Run Rate, the Capitals arrive with momentum after a convincing win in their previous outing. In a rivalry where Hyderabad holds a narrow 13-12 head-to-head edge, tonight's fixture promises another closely contested game on a traditionally batting-friendly pitch.
SRH vs DC Match Schedule and Timing
The game is an evening fixture, with the toss often playing a significant role in Hyderabad due to the potential influence of evening dew.
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Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Match 31)
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Date: Tuesday, 21 April 2026
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Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
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Toss Time: 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)
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Match Start: 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
How to Watch SRH vs DC Live Streaming Online
In India, the digital rights for IPL 2026 are held by JioStar, following the high-profile merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: MI Register Win After Four Consecutive Defeats.
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India: Fans can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform offers HD streaming in multiple regional languages and features such as 4K resolution and multi-camera angles.
IPL 2026 Free Telecast and TV Channels
Television viewers in India can watch the action on the Star Sports Network. The broadcaster provides coverage across several channels, including Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and dedicated regional language channels in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).