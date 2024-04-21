Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm spinner Sai Kishore's outstanding spell bundled out the Punjab Kings (PBKS) side to 142 runs in 20 overs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday.

Earlier, PBKS skipper Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bat first.

Openers Prabhsimran and Curran started off the innings with a positive intent and went on to score 50 runs in 5.2 overs.

The hosts lost the first wicket in the sixth over as Mohit Sharma dismissed Prabhsimran after scoring 35 runs in 21 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes each in his innings.

After 6 overs, the Kings were 56/1. Following the dismissal of Prabhsimran, Rilee Rossouw came to bat along with the skipper.

In the seventh over, Rossouw was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just nine runs on the bowling of Noor Ahmad when the team score was 63 runs.

After Rossouw's dismissal, the side's wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma came out to bat. He along with Curran was able to put on just four runs to the total before the latter was sent back to the pavillion after scoring 20 runs. Rashid Khan took the wicket of the skipper in the eighth over when the team score was 67 runs.

Liam Livingstone came to bat next along with Jitesh. Both the batters were able to put just 11 runs before the star England batter was dismissed on the bowling of Noor.

Inside 14 runs, the Punjab franchise first lost the wicket of Jitesh when the team score was 86 and then the wicket of Ashutosh Sharma at the score of 92.

After 14 overs, the Punjab-based franchise was 93/6. After the fall of six wickets, the Punjab based franchise brought in Harpreet Singh Bhatia as an impact subsitute to bat along with Shashank Singh.

In the 16th over, Shashank was sent back when the team was at 99. Sai Kishore took this wicket when the batter was at the score of 8.

Harpreet Brar came into bat next to the middle. He along with Bhatia built a partnership of 40 runs before the former was dismissed after scoring 29 runs in just 12 balls which was laced with four boundaries and a six.

Bhatia was dismissed after scoring 14 runs in 19 balls. The side was bundled out for 142 on the last ball of the 20th over.

Sai Kishore was the star bowler for the visitors. The GT franchise bowler snapped four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 33 runs in the match. Two wickets each were grabbed by Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad in their respective spells. One wicket was bagged by Rashid.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 142 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 35, Harpreet Brar 29, Sai Kishore 4/33) vs Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

