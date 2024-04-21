PBKS vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Sam Curran Wins Toss, Punjab Kings to Bat First; See PBKS Playing XI vs GT

PBKS Playing XI vs GT: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

GT Playing XI vs PBKS: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma

Sam Curran wins the toss and Punjab Kings choose to bat first in this match. No Shikhar Dhawan yet for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans in match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, April 21. Both these sides were involved in a thrilling contest the last time they faced each other with the heroes for Punjab Kings being Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Both the young players announced themselves in grand style on the big stage and have, since then, turned out to be key figures for the Punjab Kings. Sam Curran, who has led the outfit in the past few matches, will finally hope to have a win to his name, especially after having lost so many close contests. IPL 2024 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of PBKS vs GT T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand, would hope to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Delhi Capitals. Shubman Gill and his side were bowled out for just 89 runs in what was a sorry batting effort and the former champions will be more than willing to right that wrong in this match. Gujarat Titans are eighth on the IPL 2024 points table and are badly in need of a victory to keep up pace with the top four.

Punjab Kings Full Squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2024: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, BR Sharath.

