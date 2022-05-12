Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 60.

Chennai Super Kings Innings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Ishan Kishan b Daniel Sams 7

Also Read | Lionel Messi Is World's Highest-Paid Athlete of 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo at Third Spot, Check Full List.

Devon Conway lbw b Daniel Sams 0

Moeen Ali c Hrithik Shokeen b Daniel Sams 0

Robin Uthappalbw b Bumrah 1

Ambati Rayudu c Ishan Kishan b Riley Meredith 10

MS Dhoni not out 36

Shivam Dube c Ishan Kishan b Riley Meredith 10

DJ Bravo c Tilak Varma b Kumar Kartikeya 12

Simarjeet Singh lbw b Kumar Kartikeya 2

M Theekshana c Rohit b Ramandeep Singh 0

Mukesh Choudhary run out (Ishan Kishan) 4

Extras: (LB-3,W-12) 15

Total: (all out in 16 Overs) 97

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-5, 4-17, 5-29, 6-39, 7-78, 8-80, 9-81, 10-97

Bowling: Daniel Sams 4-0-16-3, Jasprit Bumrah 3-1-12-1, Riley Meredith 3-0-27-2, Hrithik Shokeen 2-0-12-0, Kumar Kartikeya 3-0-22-2, Ramandeep Singh 1-0-5-1. MORE PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)