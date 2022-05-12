Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RCB vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 13, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI.RCB vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 60

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 points so far with two more games yet to be played and a win from here will firm their chances into the play-offs. In contrast, Punjab Kings with just 10 points on the table are in a do-or-die situation and necessarily need to win both of their remaining matches with a good net run rate to keep up with the play-off race. RCB in its previous two matches have been winning matches with a good net run rate and are in reasonable form whereas PBKS lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets and 2 balls remaining, therefore will need to get everything ready to bring their best show in the business in their next two games.

RCB vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Jitesh Sharma (PBKS), Dinesh Karthik (RCB) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

RCB vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Faf du Plessis (RCB) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

RCB vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Liam Livingstone (PBKS) and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) could be our all-rounders

RCB vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) and Harshal Patel (RCB) could form the bowling attack

RCB vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Jitesh Sharma (PBKS), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Kagiso Rabada (PBKS), Harshal Patel (RCB).

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) could be named as the captain of your RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

