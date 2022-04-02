Pune, Apr 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.

Gujarat Titans Innings:

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

Matthew Wade c Pant b Rahman 1

Shubman Gill c Patel b Ahmed 84

Also Read | Australia Women vs England Women Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Final: How To Watch AUS W vs ENG W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

Vijay Shankar b Kuldeep 13

Hardik Pandya c Powell b Ahmed 31

David Miller not out 20

Rahul Tewatia c Thakur b Rahman 14

Abhinav Manohar c Patel b Rahman 1

Rashid Khan not out 0

Extras: (B-1 LB-2 NB-1 W-3) 7

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs)

171

Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/44 3/109 4/145 5/168 6/170

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-23-3, Shardul Thakur 4-0-42-0, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-34-2, Axar Patel 4-0-37-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-32-1. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)