Australia and England will face off against each other in the finals of the Women’s World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch on April 03, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim to become world champions. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 final live streaming details can scroll down below. Women’s World Cup 2022: Australia Enjoy Beating England Says Beth Mooney.

England had a poor start to their campaign losing their opening three games in the competition. But they have remained perfect since and have made it the summit clash of the prestigious tournament for a second consecutive edition. Meanwhile, Australia are the only undefeated team remaining in the competition and the record winners will be aiming to stay that way and lift the world title with a victory over the defending champions.

When is Australia Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in New Zealand on April 03, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2HD/3 to watch Australia Women vs England Women match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia Women vs England Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to Australia Women vs England Women match online.

