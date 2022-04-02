Real Madrid are set to take on Celta Vigo in a La Liga 2021-22 clash on Saturday, April 2. The match would be played at the Estadio de Balaídos and is set to start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). After a heavy defeat at the hands of traditional rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico, Real Madrid would hope to bounce back and consolidate their position at the top of the points table. They have a nine-point lead over second-placed Sevilla at the top of the table and a win would not only increase that but improve their confidence ahead as the season approaches its business end. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona President Joan Laporta ‘Not Considering’ Argentine’s Return To Camp Nou

Celta Vigo meanwhile are 11th on the points table and have had a disappointing run in their latest fixtures. With two defeats and one win in their past four games, Celta Vigo are up against a tough challenge against Real Madrid, who are favourites to win all three points. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on April 2, 2022 (Saturday) at the Estadio de Balaídos in Vigo. The match has a scheduled time of 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid clash.

