Navi Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Monday.

Delhi Capitals Innings:

David Warner c Chahar b Livingstone 0

Sarfaraz Khan c Chahar b Arshdeep 32

Mitchell Marsh c R Dhawan b Rabada 63

Lalit Yadav c Rajapaksa b Arshdeep 24

Rishabh Pant st Sharma b Livingstone 7

Rovman Powell c S Dhawan b Livingstone 2

Axar Patel not out 17

Shardul Thakur c Brar b Arshdeep 3

Kuldeep Yadav not out 2

Extras: (LB-6 NB-1 W-2) 9

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 159

Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/51 3/98 4/107 5/112 6/149 7/154

Bowling: Liam Livingstone 4-0-27-3, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-24-1, Harpreet Brar 3-0-29-0, Rishi Dhawan 2-0-17-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-37-3, Rahul Chahar 4-0-19-0. More

