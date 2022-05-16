Navi Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Monday.
Delhi Capitals Innings:
David Warner c Chahar b Livingstone 0
Sarfaraz Khan c Chahar b Arshdeep 32
Mitchell Marsh c R Dhawan b Rabada 63
Lalit Yadav c Rajapaksa b Arshdeep 24
Rishabh Pant st Sharma b Livingstone 7
Rovman Powell c S Dhawan b Livingstone 2
Axar Patel not out 17
Shardul Thakur c Brar b Arshdeep 3
Kuldeep Yadav not out 2
Extras: (LB-6 NB-1 W-2) 9
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 159
Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/51 3/98 4/107 5/112 6/149 7/154
Bowling: Liam Livingstone 4-0-27-3, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-24-1, Harpreet Brar 3-0-29-0, Rishi Dhawan 2-0-17-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-37-3, Rahul Chahar 4-0-19-0. More
