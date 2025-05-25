New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma c Rinku Singh b Narine 32

Travis Head c Russell b Narine 76

Heinrich Klaasen not out 105

Ishan Kishan c Nortje b Vaibhav Arora 29

Aniket Verma not out 12

Extras: (B-2, LB-7, W-14, NB-1) 24

Total: (For 3 wkts, 20 Overs) 278

Fall of Wickets: 92-1, 175-2, 258-3

Bowler: Vaibhav Arora 4-0-39-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-60-0, Harshit Rana 3-0-40-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-42-2, Varun Chakaravarthy 3-0-54-0, Andre Russell 2-0-34-0. (MORE) PTI

