Second-place Punjab Kings will be playing five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the 68th Indian Premier League 2025 match. Ahead of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match, Mumbai Indians are placed fourth in the points table. This will be the last league phase fixture for sides and with IPL 2025 playoffs berth confirmed, both will eye a win in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match, to better their chances of a top-two finish, ensuring Qualifier 1 berth. PBKS have 17 points while MI have 16 points ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game. IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni Says Playing in Indian Premier League Is the Next Best Thing After Representing India.

PBKS will be entering the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match after suffering a defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last outing. Mumbai Indians also faced DC in their last outing, but they earned a handsome win, ensuring their qualification for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match will prove to be an extremely vital outing with the entire competition in context, as it might dictate who plays Qualifier 1.

Jaipur Weather Live

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, May 26. The weather in Jaipur is expected to be good for a game of cricket. There is no rain predicted in the forecast. The temperature might be around 33 degrees Celsius when the match starts, but a dip to 31 degrees Celsius is predicted by 11 PM. 'Definitely a 6' Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Criticises Third Umpire After Match Official Overrules Karun Nair's Signal for 'Maximum' During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match (See Post).

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium has assisted batters more this season and is expected to behave in the same manner during the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match. The bowlers however can get some help with the new ball, for its hardness. Dew shouldn't play a big role in the fixture, as the water level is high in Rajasthan for the amount of rain the area has conceded.

