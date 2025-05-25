Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona will be in action against Athletic Club in their final match of the season. The Catalonians won all the domestic titles this term, getting the better of Real Madrid in all their battles. They were very close to booking a place in the finals of the UEFA Champions but for the excellence of Inter Milan, who did well to stop them. Opponents Athletic Club are fourth in the standings and a win will ensure them a place in the Champions League next season, hence this game is of importance. Real Madrid Announces Xabi Alonso As New Manager Until June 2028 After the Departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Nico Williams and Yeray Alvarez are out of the tie for Athletic Club owing to injuries. Unai Simon, the Spanish international, will start in goal. Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta will partner Mikel Jayregizar in central midfield. Maroan Sannadi will be leading the goal scoring effort for the home side with Ianki Williams using his burst of pace to get past the Barcelona backline.

Jules Kounde, Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Ferran Torres, and Pablo Torre will be the players missing out through injuries. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are the regular pick for midfield spot. Robert Lewandowski had a brilliant campaign and he will be the lone striker up top, supported by Raphinha and Lamine Yamal from the wings.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona match is set to be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it has a scheduled start time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Athletic Club vs Barcelona live telecast on any TV channel. For Athletic Club vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below. Golden Boot 2025: Who Will Win European Golden Boot? Check List of Contenders Featuring Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski Among Others.

How to Get Live Streaming of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official La Liga live streaming partner. Fans in India thus can watch the Athletic Club vs Barcelona live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass for Rs 19. Barcelona might haver the foot off the accelerator in this game and that could lead to a potential loss

