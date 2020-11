Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (PTI) Scoreboard from IPL Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

V Kohli

c Goswami b Holder 6

D Padikkal

c Garg b Holder

1

A Finch

c Samad b Nadeem 32

AB de Villiers

b Natarajan 56

M Ali

run out 0

S Dube

c Warner b Holder 8

W Sundar c Samad b Natarajan 5

N Saini not out 9

M Siraj not out 10

Extras (NB-1, WD-3) 4

Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-15, 3-56, 4-62, 5-99, 6-111, 7-113.

Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-21-0, Jason Holder 4-0-25-3, T Natarajan 4-0-33-2, Shahbaz Nadeem 4-0-30-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-22-0. More PTI

