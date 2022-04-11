Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): After the win against Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs, Delhi Capitals bowler Kuldeep Yadav praised KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and said his wicket was very important as he was the main batter for the team.

Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive 44 run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals team with half-centuries from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw combined with late flourish from Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel with the bat helped Delhi post a massive total of 215/5 in 20 overs.

Also Read | RR vs LSG Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal Shine As Rajasthan Return To Winning Ways.

"Shreyas was batting well and I wanted to make him guess. It was a very big wicket. I thought his wicket was personally very important. He was the main batsman for the team. I am not trying too much. I am just focussing on my rhythm ever since I came back into the Indian team. The lengths were really good in all my wickets against both Shreyas and Cummins. The team is really backing me a lot. Rishabh has been very calm and has been guiding me from behind the stumps. I am enjoying a lot," said Kuldeep Yadav in a post-match presentation.

Delhi Capitals not only excelled with the bat but they also were brilliant with the ball and the standout performer was chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav who bagged four wickets and also for the 'Player of the Match' award.

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News Update: Arthur Melo Back on Gunners’ Radar.

"[On the running catch] I thought I'd reach the ball and I didn't want to leave my wicket. There wouldn't have been any regrets had I not taken it because I gave it my all. It is important to pause and think what you are bowling. It is a very good wicket to bat on and you need a lot of heart to bowl on it. The side boundaries are slightly longer and hence the lengths become very important. It was gripping, so I was mixing my pace as well," he added.

Rishabh Pant led Delhi registered their second win of the season and now they have two wins from four matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)