Arsenal have shown immense improvement under Mikel Arteta this season. After failing to live up to the expectations, the Spaniard has turned the Gunners into one of the best teams in the land again. The North London side are competing for Champions League qualification. And after brilliant development this campaign, they are looking to strengthen the squad for next season.

According to Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo. The Gunner looked to sign the Juventus star during the January window but will once again look to acquire his services in the summer.

It is understood that Arsenal are in advanced talks with Juventus over the signing of the Brazilian as he is tipped to leave the club in the summer. Arthur Melo joined the Italian giants in 2020 ad after a decent start to his career, injuries have seen him lose his place in the team.

Arthur Melo has made consistent appearances this season under Max Allegri but most of them have been off the bench. The midfielder has started just six games in Serie A so far. He was hoping for a loan move in January for regular playing time but the move fell through.

The Brazilian had a difficult start to the season, a surgery last summer saw him miss the majority of the season. He was also left out of Juventus’ squad for the Champions League group stage. Arthur has worked back to full fitness in recent months and will be hoping to end his season on a high.

It is understood that despite missing on the midfielder in the winter window, Mikel Arteta is still interested in the player. The Gunners are likely to make another offer for him in order to add depth to their midfield.

