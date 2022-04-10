Rajasthan Royals return back to winning ways as they defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs in match 20 of IPL 2022. Sanju Samson’s team recovered from a poor start to post a big score. Later the bowlers led by Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal did the job to win the game. RR moved to the top of the standings as LSG’s three-game winning run came to an end. Ravi Ashwin Becomes First Player To Be Retired Out In IPL During RR vs LSG Clash.

After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals were in trouble early as they lost wickets in quick successions after a decent start. However, a sensational knock from Shimron Hetmyer, helped them post 165/6 on the board. In reply. LSG also got off to a rough start and were never able to recover and lost the game. Athiya Shetty, Father Suniel Shetty Cheer For KL Rahul During RR vs LSG Clash in IPL 2022.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Stat Highlights

# This was the first-ever meeting between the teams

# Marcus Stoinis made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants

# Rassie van der Dussen played his first game in IPL

# Shimron Hetmyer scored his first fifty of the season

# Yuzvendra Chahal took his 150th IPL wicket

Both teams will now turn their attention towards the upcoming game in the competition. Rajasthan Royals take on the undefeated Gujarat Titans in their next match. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants take on record champions and still winless Mumbai Indians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2022 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).