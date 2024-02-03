Al Rayyan (Qatar), Feb 3 (AP) Alireza Jahanbakhsh's last-minute penalty gave Iran a 2-1 win over Japan on Saturday and a place in the Asian Cup semi-finals for just the second time since 2004.

Jahanbakhsh kept his cool in the 96th minute to keep Iran on course for a first title since 1976 and fourth overall. Ko Itakura had been whistled for the foul and Jahanbakhsh gave goalkeeper Zion Suzuki no chance.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Iran came from behind after Hidemasa Morita put pre-tournament favourite Japan ahead in the first half of an entertaining quarterfinal match at Education City Stadium.

Mohammad Mohebi levelled the score in the 55th minute.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps: India in Driver’s Seat As Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Double Ton, Jasprit Bumrah Claims Six Wickets.

Iran will face either host Qatar or Uzbekistan in the semi-finals.

Iran started aggressively with Jahanbakhsh firing just over from the left after 13 minutes. Shortly after Saeid Ezatolahi shot straight at goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Out of nothing, however, Japan, looking for a record fifth win, took the lead in the 28th minute. Morita collected a pass, skipped past Hossein Kanani to enter the area and while his shot was soft, it seemed to confuse Alireza Beiranvand and the ball bounced off the goalkeeper's leg and into the net.

Iran, without suspended star striker Mehdi Taremi, almost levelled six minutes before the break when Brentford midfielder Saman Ghoddos shot just wide.

Ten minutes after the break, Sardar Azmoun slipped the ball through to Mohebi whose first-time shot from near the penalty spot went in the net to spark the comeback.

The last remaining quarterfinal is between Qatar and Uzbekistan and takes place later Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)