Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): India had England in trouble on the second day of the second Test here as they established a 171-run lead in the first innings after bowling out the visitors for 253 runs due to a decisive spell by pacer Jasprit Bumrah who took six wickets.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 396 with a superb double ton by young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing more than half of those runs.

Also Read | Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

England resumed the post-Tea session on second day in the match being played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at 155/4 with Jonny Bairstow (24*) and Ben Stokes (5*) on the crease.

Both the batters were able to add only four runs before the visitors lost the wicket of Bairstow who was caught in the slips on the bowling of Bumrah after scoring 25 runs.

Also Read | ‘Why Do We Need Turning Tracks…’ Sourav Ganguly Opines As Jasprit Bumrah Scalps Six-Wicket Haul During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 in Vizag.

Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav also exerted pressure on visitors as he scalped two wickets inside 10 runs. First, he took the wicket of Ben Foakes who was bowled after scoring just 6 runs with England score at 172. Later, he dismissed youngster Rehan Ahmed with 182 runs on board.

Stokes and Tom Hartley built a partnership of 47 runs before the former fell to Bumrah. The England skipper scored 47 runs. This was Bumrah's fourth wicket of the innings. England were in trouble with eight wickets gone for 229 runs.

The right-arm seamer completed its fifer as he dismissed Hartley with England score at 239 runs. Hartley was able to score 21 runs with the help of two fours and a six before going back to the pavilion.

Bumrah grabbed his sixth wicket as the English side was bundled out for 253 runs. England team was all out inside a day's play.

Indian openers took to crease in their second innings and adopted an attacking approach. At stumps on Day 2, India were 28/0 with Jaiswal unbeaten on 15* and Rohit unbeaten on 13*. Five overs were bowled in India's second innings in the fast-paced match.

England were 32/0 when the session began after Lunch with Ben Duckett (17) and Zak Crawley (15) unbeaten at the crease.

Crawley stood tall and launched a counter-attack against Indian bowlers, smoking Bumrah to four boundaries in the ninth over. England reached the 50-run mark in 8.3 overs.Kuldeep Yadav's spin earned India their first wicket after Duckett was caught for a 17-ball 21 by Rajat Patidar. England were 59/1 in 10.2 overs.

Crawley reached his half-century in just 52 balls, with eight fours and a six. He continued to display his attacking intent against spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, smashing them for boundaries.

England reached the 100-run mark in 19.3 overs.

The 55-run partnership between Crawley and Ollie Pope was over as Iyer ran back from backward point to pluck a catch on a delivery by Axar Patel, removing the right-hander who had made 76 in 78 balls which included 11 fours and two sixes. England lost their second wicket on the score of 114.

Bumrah took two quick wickets, first getting Joe Root caught by Shubman Gill at slips for five and then dismantling Pope's middle and leg stump for 23 with a pin-point yorker. England were 136/4.England reached the 150-run mark in 31.5 overs and Stokes-Bairstow ensured there is no further loss of wickets.

Yashavi's sublime 209 came off 290 balls. The 22-year-old opener was a cut above the others, the only Indian hitter who rose to challenge that England could present in their innings.

India started the first session of Day 2 at 336/6. Jaiswal continued his charge with bat for India and kept the scoreboard ticking while stitching up an effective partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, England refused to buckle with veteran pacer James Anderson settling well into the second day with Ashwin's wicket in the 101th over. Ashwin tried to play a defensive shot but the ball hit the inside edge and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes took an easy catch behind the stumps.

With marvellous six and four, Yashasvi displayed his fearless intent and brought up his maiden double hundred in Test cricket, which was followed by leaps and punches in the air in celebration.

Anderson's arrival, in place of Mark Wood, whose vigorous efforts had gone wicketless in Hyderabad, provided a level of comfort to Ben Stokes.

The thrilling contest between Jaiswal and Anderson came to an end as the young Indian opener went for the big hit against the veteran England pacer but handed a catch to Jonny Bairstow at the extra cover.

Rehan Ahmed then provided England with another wicket as he removed Jasprit Bumrah for 6. India fell short of 400 as Shoaib Bashir removed Mukesh Kumar to bundle out hosts for 396.India had scored 336/6 on the first day of the second Test. England are one up in the five-match series having won the first Test.

India were in an advantageous position after the first innings in the first Test also but lost the match as Ollie Pope scored a brilliant 196 in the second innings to see England through. England are now up 1-0 in the five-match series.

Brief Score: India 396 & 28/0 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 15*, Rohit Sharma 13*, James Anderson 0/6) vs England 253 (Zak Crawly 76, Ben Stokes 47, Jasprit Bumrah 6/45. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)