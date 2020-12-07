Panaji (Goa) [India], December 7 (ANI): Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera is happy with his team's performance against Odisha FC but expects more consistency from his players as the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) progresses.

Mumbai City FC on Sunday continued their impressive start in the showpiece event with a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC here at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Lobera felt Mumbai didn't play well in the first half but asserted that his team was up to the mark in the second half.

"During some periods of the game, the team felt like they were playing the way I wanted them to. But I believe the first half was not good for us because we can improve our performance," Lobera said during the post-match press conference.

"In the second half, we played very well. The most important thing is to keep following our style of play for the whole 90 minutes," he added.

The win against Odisha FC took the Islanders to the top of the ISL table and the coach elaborated what his team needs to do all through the season.

"This win is important for us. We need to keep possession and have the ball. We need to be ambitious in the final third as well and score. This is very important for us. We have to keep the ball, play it forward and create more chances," he said.

Lobera has been rotating his forwards, with main frontmen Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam le Fondre starting together only once in their four matches so far.

"Both are very good players and persons as well. They understand very well that first comes the team and then they come themselves. But this is my job. I am very happy with the attitude of the players," Lobera opined.

Mumbai City FC will next lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday. (ANI)

