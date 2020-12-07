MS Dhoni fans recalled his brilliance behind the sumps and his lightning stumpings after Matthew Wade failed to replicate a Dhoni-like stumping during India vs Australia 2nd T20I match. Wade later rued the missed stumping and said he wasn’t ‘quick like Dhoni.’ Wade though wasn’t the only play recalling Dhoni’s brilliance as a cricketer in Sydney. Australia coach Justin Langer after India’s six-wicket win referred Hardik Pandya’s brutal hitting to Dhoni and said the India all-rounder ‘batted like Dhoni.’ Fans later took to social media to recount how much they missed Dhoni during India matches. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup to Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Dhoni called time on his international career on August 15 earlier this year. He had not played competitive cricket since the ICC World Cup semi-final last year. But Dhoni did appear at IPL 2020 and entertained fans with some of his trademark six-hitting and wicket-keeping skills behind the stumps. The former India skipper was, however, not present in Australia and fans expressed their sadness and revealed how much they missed watching the 39-year-old in blue. Take a look at some top reactions on how fans missed Dhoni. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 Team: Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

MS Dhoni Moments in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Match

MS Dhoni the Standard Among Wicket-keepers

Mahendra Stumping Dhoni set standards such high that when a wicketkeeper does a quick stumping or fails to make stumping, He will either admit that he is not MS or hails as he did an MS. All time great

One and Only MS Dhoni

Dhoni is not only a player of Indian Cricket Team , He is a emotion of his million of fans. No one can replace Him because He is one and ONLY MAHI Bhai

MS Dhoni the Headline in Australia Despite Absence

MSDhoni Again Proved : NO ONE CAN KEEP MSD OUT OF THE GAME Everyone talked about MS DHONI even though he is not in Australia.

Even Virat Kohli Misses MS Dhoni

Not Quick Like MS Dhoni

Hardik Pandya Taking MS Dhoni's Legacy Forward

HardikPandya The Finsher. One of the most cleanest hitters of the cricket ball, Hardik is taking the legacy of MSDHONI to finish a match in style forward.

MS Dhoni Impact in Cricket

Wade hilariously stated he was not ‘quick like Dhoni’ after failing to stump Shikhar Dhawan during the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match. The incident occurred in the ninth over of the innings. Mitchell Swepson bowled a short delivery wide outside the off-stump and Dhawan tried to cut it but missed. Wade collected the ball and smartly waited for Dhawan to move his feet. The southpaw lost his control and lifted his foot and Wade immediately dislodged the bails. But replays showed Dhawan had already brought his foot down by the time Wade lighted the stumps.

Matthew Wade Recalls Dhoni's Lightning Stumpings

When cricketers become legends.. After the stumping act...Wade says "Not Dhoni...not quick enough like Dhoni"

Later, Australia coach Justin Langer credited Pandya for timings his innings like MS Dhoni. Pandya, who came at the crease, after Sanju Samson was out in the 14th over was batting on eight runs from six deliveries at one stage but took India home with two massive sixes in the final over. India needed 46 runs from the final overs when Shreyas Iyer and Pandya joined at the crease. The pair initially played cautiously before smashing it out of the park in the final two overs to lead India to a six-wicket victory.

