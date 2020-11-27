Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI): NorthEast United head coach Gerard Nus was proud of his team's performance after the Highlanders staged a late comeback to end the match at 2-2 against Kerela Blasters on Thursday in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Goals from Sergio Cidoncha (5') and Gary Hooper (45') gave Kerala a first-half lead. But Kwesi Appiah (51') got the first goal for NorthEast United before Sylla's late equaliser (90') in injury time ensured a point for the Highlanders.

"We showed that we are a team that can adapt to the situations and we can come back even if the result is not in our favour. We showed character, we showed how good we can defend. But we also definitely showed that we can keep possession and create chances," said Nus at the post-match press conference.

"We had many chances and a lot of possession. So, I'm proud of my team and the way they kept possession. We created many opportunities to score but the important thing is that we kept fighting even as the minutes flew by," he added.

Nus, whose team had got full three points against a mighty Mumbai City FC side in their opener, also praised Kerala Blasters FC for the way they performed, particularly in the first half.

"We conceded two goals because they are a very good side. If you see the first goal, we knew it [about the threat from set-pieces] and we worked on it," the coach said.

"The team did very well. They have fantastic players and a very good coach but this happens," he added.

NorthEast United will next lock horns with FC Goa on November 30. (ANI)

