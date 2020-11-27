New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with West Indies (WI) in 1st T20I match of the three-match series. The game will be held at Eden Park, Auckland on November 27, 2020. The T20I series will end on November 30, 2020, and it will then be followed by two-match Test Series which will begin from December 3, 2020. New Zealand is led by Tim Southee, while West Indies will play under the captaincy of Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2020 live telecast, match timings in IST along with streaming details. NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2020.

New Zealand will be playing the upcoming T20I series against West Indies without Kane Williamson and Trent Boult. While West Indies will also miss big names like Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons. West Indies played some cricket in England in July this year during the coronavirus pandemic, while Kiwis will be playing first time in the coronavirus pandemic. Their last International game was against Australia. West Indies Unveils New Jersey for T20I Series Against New Zealand As Countdown Begins for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face West Indies in the 1st T20I match of the three-match series on November 27, 2020, at Eden Park, Auckland. The match will begin 7:00 pm local time and 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series 2020 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of NZ vs WI 1st T20I match on TV. For live NZ vs WI online streaming details read below.

New Zealand vs West Indies T2OI Series 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of NZ vs WI 1st T20I match on FanCode mobile app. However, for New Zealand vs West Indies T20I match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay Rs 15 for match pass or Rs 29 for NZ vs WI T20I Series 2020 pass also known as season pass.

New Zealand lost five of their last six T20I series, with ICC T20I World Cup 2021 not so far away, Kiwis will look forward to putting up a great show. Even Kieron Pollard and his men will be eyeing on a victory on Kiwi soil as they went winless last time when they had a tour in New Zealand in the year 2017-18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).