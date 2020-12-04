Margao (Goa) [India], December 4 (ANI): Despite securing a win over Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is not entirely satisfied with his team's performance.

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Odisha FC through a stoppage-time winner from Roy Krishna to pick up their third win of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) in as many matches, at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. Both teams looked all set to share the points when Krishna's goal deep into stoppage time stunned Stuart Baxter's team.

"It was not the best match for ATK Mohun Bagan. We had to squeeze out this result for ourselves," Habas said in the post-match press conference.

When asked if Baxter did succeed in finding a way to restrain ATK Mohun Bagan who are renowned for their counter-attacking prowess, Habas said: "I think this is not true because most teams in leagues across the world use counter-attacks. I do not like playing positional football because then the ball is mostly on our side of the pitch. I believe that the ball should be in the opponents' side of the pitch."

ATK Mohun Bagan are the only team this season who have won all their matches so far and look like the team to beat as of now. Habas further stated: "I am very happy but we might not be playing the best football. However, it's better to consolidate with three victories than lose. I am only thinking about the improvements that we have to make." (ANI)

