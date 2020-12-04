The menace caused due to COVID-19 had led to a suspension of many sporting activities around the globe. This also included rescheduling of many cricketing activities like the T20 World Cup which was supposed to happen in Australia and the Asia Cup 2020 which was about to be hosted in Pakistan in August- September earlier this year. But the COVID-19 made sure to ruin all the schedules and now as per the recent update, Asia Cup 2021 is to be held next year in 2021 in Sri Lanka. Pakistan and as a part of compensation, Pakistan has bagged the rights for the following year. Pakistan Cricket Association CEO Wasim Khan informed about this to the press. Asia Cup 2020 to Be Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic?

"The next Asia Cup will be hosted in Sri Lanka in June and we have got hosting rights now for the 2022 Asia Cup," said Khan to PTI. Ahead of the mega-event, the PCB is leaving no stone unturned to invite teams from all over the world to play a tournament in the country. Nations like Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have toured Pakistan. Recently, PCB had convinced the England team to play a tournament in 2022 and even Australia might tour to Pakistan in 2022. This would be the first time that the England team would be travelling to Pakistan since 2006.

We still do not know India's stand on the participation in the 2022 Asia Cup as India has refused to tour Pakistan. If we have the same conflict again it is very likely that the PCB will have to shift their venue to UAE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).