Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC will look to build on their unbeaten record against rivals Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai when the latter comes to visit for the Indian Super League 2024-25 clash on Thursday.

According to a release from Chennaiyin FC, the Marina Machans have never lost a match against the Blasters at the Marina Arena, a run that stretches to the start of the ISL 11 years ago.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma Dating Each Other? Here’s What the Bigg Boss 13 Fame’s Mother Had To Say.

Speaking to the media from a press conference in Chennai on the eve of the derby, head coach Owen Coyle emphasised the significance of the match and why the unbeaten home record matters.

"It's a derby game, it's not only important for the three points but also the bragging rights for our supporters. We have to make sure we're ready to fight for it. We're looking forward to it, it's an exciting game, they are all exciting games (against Kerala) and we have to make sure we come out of them on the right side," Coyle said, according to a Chennaiyin FC release.

Also Read | Aadhar Card Needed to Watch Virat Kohli for Free: DDCA’s Message for Fans Ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Continuing, the head coach explained how the match can be a platform for his team's late-season bounce-back, following a challenging run.

"It's a good time to play Kerala (Blasters), any time is a good time to play your rivals. We want to do it for our own end, show that drive, that passion, why we love this game. The game can be cruel, but we have passionate players, people who care about winning the game, and that's what we have to show in the field tomorrow night," Coyle added.

"What's happened behind us we can't affect. But what we can affect is what is to come and that starts with Kerala (Blasters). It is important we show our characteristics and finish strong. We have six games, all winnable, but we have to start by winning the first one," he further added.

Joining Coyle for the press conference was captain Ryan Edwards, who highlighted his process to help teammates recover from errors and underlined what needs to be done going forward.

"I try to get through to the individuals and make them realise that there is enough time to play. We've played Odisha FC, NorthEast United, tough away games in which we were down but went on to win the game. But, the individual errors need to stop, and it's important that the players learn from them very quickly because there is plenty of time in football to go and change the result," Edwards said.

Lastly, Coyle revealed the reason behind Gurkirat Singh's absence was personal and ruled out Vignesh Dakshinamurthy for the Kerala clash. He did confirm that Lukas Brambilla was fit and in contention for the match. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)