Is Mohammed Siraj dating actress Mahira Sharma? Rumours regarding the couple being romantically involved have blown off the roof with several sources even confirming the relationship. A report in The Economic Times says that those close to the couple have confirmed the relationship between the Indian cricketer and the actress. Not very long ago was Mohammed Siraj in the news because of his dating rumours with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle after the two were spotting in one picture at the latter's 23rd birthday celebration. However, before those rumours could gain a significant amount of steam, they were quashed by Zanai Bhosle and Mohammed Siraj, who called each other 'bhai' (brother) and 'behna' (sister) on Instagram. Is Indian Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Dating Bigg Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Here's What We Know.

As Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma's dating rumours continue to do the rounds, her mother Sania Sharma has made her thoughts on this pretty clear. Times Now quotes her reaction when asked about her alleged relationship with the Indian cricketer. "What? Yeh kya bol rahe hai aap. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Log toh kuch bhi bolte hai. Abhi meri beti celebrity hai toh log apna muh kholke kisi se bhi uska naam jod denge, toh hum kya usse maan le. Yeh khabar puri tarah se jhooth hai," she said, as quoted by Times Now. (What? What are you saying? There's nothing like this. People say whatever they want. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people link her to whoever they want to. So do I accept every rumour? This news is totally wrong). Mohammed Siraj Reshares Viral Pic With Zanai Bhosle Amid Dating Rumours; India Pacer Reacts After Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Calls Him 'Mere Pyaare Bhai' (See Instagram Story).

With Mahira Sharma's mother offering a clear verdict on these rumours, one can, for now, put a full stop on these rumours of the two dating. Neither Mohammed Siraj nor Mahira Sharma have spoken anything on these rumours yet. On the cricketing front, Mohammed Siraj was part of the India national cricket team that suffered a 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under and he subsequently was overlooked from the squads for the IND vs ENG ODIs and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Mohammed Siraj will be seen in action for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 after the former champions signed him at the auction for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).