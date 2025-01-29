Virat Kohli's much-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy has generated a lot of buzz. The star Indian batter will be playing his first Ranji Trophy match in 12 years as Delhi take on Railways in the domestic cricket tournament. The former India national cricket team captain was the focus on Delhi's training prior to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Railways with fans and journalists turning up in numbers and documenting his every move. The craze around watching Delhi's very own Virat Kohli, who has achieved a legendary status in cricket has grown so much that late adjustments had to be made in order to have Delhi vs Railways live streaming and telecast available for fans across the country. Virat Kohli Interacts With Young Fan, Answers Aspiring Player's Query On How To Become 'Indian Cricketer' Ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

According to a report by The Indian Express, fans have also been asked by the DDCA (Delhi and District Cricket Association) to bring their Aadhar card and a photocopy to have free entry into the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Virat Kohli in action. "The Gautam Gambhir Stand will be open for the spectators. The fans can enter from Gate No 16 and 17. Gate No 6 will also be open for the DDCA members and guests. We are expecting a 10,000 crowd for the first day," said Ashok Kumar Sharma, the DDCA secretary as quoted by The Indian Express.

He added, “It’s a free entry. The fans just need to bring their original copy of their Aadhaar card and its photocopy as well. The arrangements for the fans has been made. It will be like any international or an IPL match." However, this isn't the first time that the DDCA has given such an instruction for fans to watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches for free. Last year, the DDCA had announced that fans would be allowed free entry to watch Ranji Trophy matches if they carry identity cards.

