Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC's long-serving assistant coach, Syed Sabir Pasha, has stepped down from his role at the club with immediate effect.

Having joined the club in 2016, former India forward played a crucial role in Chennaiyin's performances with his coaching expertise for eight years. He also served as the interim manager of the team for four league games from February 2022 until the current head coach Thomas Brdaric took over a mid-last year.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Wants Indian Cricket Team to Work on Both Batting and Bowling Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test at Ahmedabad.

The team also clinched the 2017-18 Indian Super League title during his tenure as an assistant coach.

"Eight long and great years with this prestigious club was amazing. I thank the owners as well as the management in this regard for trusting me and allowing me to work for such a long time. I have seen many ups and downs with this club and all of it is a learning process for me," Pasha said in an official statement released by Chennaiyin FC.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

"I request the fans, who were amazing so far, to keep supporting this club as they have been so far. By wishing this club many more wins and trophies, I sign off," Pasha said as he chooses to embark on a different journey.

The Marina Machans will announce Pasha's replacement in the coming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)