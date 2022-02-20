Vasco (Goa) [India], February 20 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Syed Sabir Pasha wants his team to be "stronger in defence" against Jamshedpur FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan here on Sunday.

The Chennaiyin FC head coach is aware of Jamshedpur's threat and has asked his players to produce their 'A-game' on Sunday

"Jamshedpur are a very good side. They are good both in defence and attack, so we have to lift our game. What we did in the last match, we have to go up little more in terms of percentage," Pasha said in a virtual press conference.

"We have to be stronger in defence because they have some dangerous players who can harm us. But we will be ready for that," he added.

Chennaiyin bounced back from 0-5 loss against FC Goa to hold Odisha FC to a 2-2 draw in their last game, in what was Pasha's first outing as the team's manager.

"In the last match the boys really showed character. It is always difficult after conceding 5 goals in the previous match and then going down and coming back. That is what we were lacking and I think we have to carry that forward in the next match," said the head coach.

With 20 points from 17 games, Chennaiyin FC continue to occupy the eighth position and wins in their remaining three games might just not be enough for the two-time ISL champions to secure a top-four finish.

Jamshedpur are sitting pretty on third spot with 28 points from 15 games. (ANI)

