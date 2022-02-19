Paris Saint Germain will travel to take on Nantes in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France on February 19, 2022 (late Saturday night) as both teams aim for maximum points from the clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Receives Support From Cesc Fabregas After Argentine Receives Criticism Due to Missed Penalty Against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2021–22 Round of 16.

Paris Saint Germain are looking certain to win another league title as they have a 13 point lead over second-placed Marseille. PSG head into this game on the back of a four-game winning run and will be aiming to extend that. Meanwhile, Nantes have won two of their past four games in the league and can climb into the European spots if they manage to get the better of the nine-time champions.

When is for Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Nantes vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on February 20, 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

