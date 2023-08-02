Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 2 (ANI): NorthEast United FC on Tuesday announced the signing of promising youngster Huidrom Thoi Singh.

According to ISL, The Manipur-born midfielder adds to the growing pool of talented prospects from the region to sign for the Highlanders ahead of the 2023-24 season. Thoi began his professional football journey at a very young age and was nurtured at the Young Champs Academy.

Also Read | When Is India vs Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023? Know Match Date and Time in IST.

Owing to his hard work and dedication, the aspiring playmaker caught the eye of Bengaluru FC in 2021, where he continued to refine his skills to become a versatile winger and a midfielder. Most recently, Thoi was awarded the Golden Ball, the trophy given to the player of the tournament at the Development League 2023.

Expressing his joy at joining NorthEast United FC, Thoi said as quoted by ISL, “I chose NEUFC because it feels like home. It provides the perfect platform for me to show my abilities and grow as a player. This is a big step in my career, and I am determined to work hard to fulfil the challenges in front of me.”

Also Read | India to Send Eight-Member Athletics Team to Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, Says AFI.

The 19-year-old will find some familiar faces in his new team, as former teammates Shighil Nambrath and Fredy Chawngthansanga too recently swapped their blue kits of Bengaluru FC for the Red & White of the Highlanders.

NorthEast United FC Assistant Coach Naushad Moosa weighed in on the signing of Thoi, saying, "Thoi played a key part in both the seasons of the Reliance Foundation Development League, which Bengaluru FC won twice. He was also the best player in the most recent edition. He is an exceptional player, he is fast, technically good, and can play on both wings. He’ll be an invaluable addition to our squad."

Also extending a warm welcome to Thoi was club CEO Mandar Tamhane, who expressed his confidence in the youngster’s potential. He stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to have such a talented youngster in our ranks. With our strong vision and nurturing environment, I am confident that Thoi will flourish and grow with the club, reaching new heights.” (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)