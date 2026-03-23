Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): A second-half brace from Braian Sanchez helped Bengaluru FC secure a 3-1 victory over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

On Sunday, in the first half, Ashique Kuruniyan put Bengaluru FC in front before Alfred Planas equalised for Inter Kashi. The Blues climbed to fourth in the standings with 11 points from six matches, while Inter Kashi remained eleventh with five points. Sanchez was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning performance.

Also Read | Fiorentina vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Renedy Singh's side made a strong start, dominating possession in the opening exchanges. Left winger Ashique Kuruniyan tested Lluis Tarres early in the 10th minute, while midfielders Sirojiddin Kuziev and Sanchez both came close with long-range efforts shortly after, as per a press release.

The visitors were rewarded in the 20th minute through a moment of individual brilliance. Ashique dispossessed Inter Kashi captain Sumeet Passi, drove forward with intent, and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike into the top-left corner to give Bengaluru a 1-0 lead.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Madrid Derby La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Bengaluru continued to press, with Tarres producing a fine save to deny them a second before Namgyal Bhutia was flagged offside. However, Inter Kashi found a way back into the contest in the 38th minute. Alfred Planas finished clinically from inside the box to level the score at 1-1.

Both sides pushed forward before the break, but neither could find the breakthrough as the first half ended evenly poised.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Bengaluru looking to regain control while Inter Kashi threatened on the counter. Planas had an early chance after the restart, while Sunil Chhetri tested Tarres and later headed narrowly wide as the visitors increased the pressure.

Inter Kashi came close through Prasanth Mohan in the 65th minute, but his header drifted wide. Moments later, Bengaluru regained the lead in the 69th minute. From a free-kick delivery by Kuziev, Tarres failed to punch the ball, allowing Sanchez to head the ball into an unguarded net to make it 2-1.

Bengaluru looked to extend their advantage in the closing stages, with Vinith Venkatesh and Kuziev both missing the target from distance. Inter Kashi continued to search for an equaliser, with Rohit Danu coming close late on, but the hosts were unable to find the finishing touch.

Deep into stoppage time, Bengaluru sealed the result. Tarres gifted the ball to Sanchez, who capitalised from long range to score his second of the night and make it 3-1 in the dying minutes. The final whistle confirmed a convincing victory for Bengaluru FC, as they secured three points on the road and continued their strong run in the competition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)