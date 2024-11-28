Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bengaluru FC left it late to edge past Mohammedan SC 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday.

The Blues now have registered a win against all three Kolkata clubs this season. It was Cesar Manzoki who handed the hosts an early lead, but Sunil Chhetri came on as a substitute and scored two goals to see the visitors return home with a famous win. He became the first player to score against all 15 ISL teams and now also leads the league in scoring the most spot-kicks (20) in the competition's history, as per a press release from ISL.

Mohammedan SC had spring in their steps from the start of the match as they pressed Bengaluru FC as a whole unit. They were even winning the second ball, and Manzoki, pairing up with Mirjalol Kasimov and Carlos Franca, caused many problems for the Blues, who started the game with an all-Indian backline.

The positive start bore fruit for the home team as they opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Manzoki rose highest to head the ball home from Kasimov's beautiful corner. It was a goal straight out of the training ground as the marksman repaid Andrey Chernyshov's faith in him by netting his first goal of the season.

In the first 20 minutes, Bengaluru FC failed to make penetrative runs with nothing to show for their lion's share of possession. However, the Blues finished the first half strongly, with Ryan Williams causing some problems for the Mohammedan SC defence. However, the Florent Ogier-led backline of Mohammedan SC held their fort brilliantly to enter the break with a slender lead.

The second half started with a golden opportunity for the hosts to double their lead. Manzoki controlled a long ball with aplomb, setting up play for Franca in the penalty box. However, the Brazilian's effort was way off target.

In the 53rd minute, Gerard Zaragoza decided to bring on Sunil Chhetri to add more attacking impetus. The move allowed Jorge Pereyra Diaz to switch to a wider role, with Chhetri taking the central position.

While the Blues dominated possession, they failed to create openings even with Chhetri on the field. Williams caused some trouble with his crosses, but the Australian was not on the same wavelength as Diaz.

In the 70th minute, Chernyshov decided to freshen things up by bringing Alexis Gomez in place of Franca. The Argentine almost made an instant impact for the hosts when Remsanga released him on the left flank following a fast break. Gomez composed himself and struck the ball low to the left, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied him with a fantastic save.

In the 82nd minute, Manzoki brought down Capo in the penalty box to reward the Blues with a perfect opportunity to equalize. Chhetri stepped up and hammered the ball into the extreme left corner to bring Bengaluru FC back into the game. With that goal, he became the first player to score against all the 15 ISL teams. He has also scored eight goals after coming on as a substitute, a record only bettered by Diego Mauricio (10).

Mohammedan SC almost had the perfect reaction after conceding. Gomez won the possession and released Remsanga on the right, who found Manzoki in the box. The lanky forward lost his marker with his smart movement, but his header struck the post on its way out.

In the end, despite all odds, Bengaluru FC eventually took the lead in the dying moments of the match when Chhetri stepped up from Lalremtluanga Fanai's cross to head the ball home past Bhaskar in goal. The move saw the Blues secure the maximum points from the match.

The 40-year-old Chhetri was the difference between the two teams on the night. He added that extra bit of energy to Bengaluru FC's attack and scored a crucial penalty to equalise. He later notched the winner with a thumping header to wrap up the match on a high too.

Mohammedan SC will travel to Jamshedpur to face the Men of Steel on December 2, while Bengaluru FC will face Odisha FC on December 1 at the Kalinga Stadium.

Brief Scores: Bengaluru FC 2 (Sunil Chhetri 82', 90+9')- Mohammedan SC 1 (Cesar Manzoki 8'). (ANI)

