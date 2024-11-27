Real Madrid will be back in action in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 when they take on Liverpool away from home. Real Madrid have faced Liverpool multiple time in the recent past in the continental competition and each time they have emerged victorious. This included two finals of the UCL in 2017-18 and in 2021-22. Despite that, this time they are not as much confident due to their recent results in the UCL. The defending champions suffered a crushing loss to AC Milan in their last encounter and now look to change their fortunes in difficult conditions of Anfield. Real Madrid are at the 21st position in the UCL league table and are struggling to enter the direct qualification zone following two defeats in four games. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Real Madrid Faces Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match Against Liverpool in Anfield.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on a good run of form. They have an eleven point lead at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 table and they are comfortably cruising to the title. In the UCL 2024-25 points table too they are on the third position with four wins from four matches. They are the more in-form side with Arne Slot calling shots and Mohammad Salah orchestrating things on the pitch. That is why despite not having the best of records against Real Madrid in the recent past, they will be the more confident side entering the clash. A win here will give them momentum in longer run in the continental competition.

With the UCL 2021-22 finalists facing each other in the group stages fans are really interested in the match. Fans eager to know who will feature in the playing XI for both teams will get the complete information here.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Lineups Predictions for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

In a massive blow to Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr is ruled out of the Liverpool tie. The club revealed on Monday morning that he had suffered a hamstring injury in the Leganes. David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao stays out with long term injuries as well. The Los Blancos will also miss the services of Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni. For Liverpool, the positive is, Trent Alexander Arnold is back in the squad after missing a solitary game. Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Reflects on England’s UEFA Euro 2024 Final Defeat to Spain, Says ‘He Felt Like Scapegoat’.

Real Madrid Probable Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois, Raul Asencio, Federivo Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Arda Guler, Jude Bellimgham, Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahim Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohammad Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez.

