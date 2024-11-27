Pakistan is currently engaged in a bilateral three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. They are currently preparing for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 at their home. The series is currently tied at 1-1 with the hosts and the visitors winning a match each. The first match was run-curtailed and Zimbabwe won the match in DLS method. Pakistan came back strong and dominated the next match with both ball and bat. Saim Ayub shined as he became the fourth fastest centurion in the history of Pakistan ODI cricket. Now they are prepared to clash in the decider match of the series where winner takes all. The third match will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Likely to be Shifted From Pakistan Following Political Unrest, PCB Set to Agree For Hybrid Model: Report.

The first match was interrupted by persistent rain and Umpires had to call the players back. Despite waiting for a lot of time, the rain does not stop and the Umpires had to take a call on the result of the game via DLS method. Zimbabwe got the upper hand there as they grabbed Pakistan under pressure at 60/6. They were declared the winners via the DLS method. With the series at stake, fans will want to know whether it will rain at Bulawayo during PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024. Fans eager to know the entire information about Bulawayo Weather can read more.

Bulawayo Weather Live

Not the best of news for the fans as rain might interrupt play on PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024. There is 17-51% chances of rain during the duration in which the ODI match will be played. Which means like the first game there may be rain interruption and also we can see a curtailed game. The overcast conditions means bowlers can get some purchase too. Toss will be interrupted as the chasing teams generally get advantage in such games. ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

The Queens Sports Club Pitch Report

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo has hosted many matches, including the ICC ODI 2023 World Cup Qualifier games. The average first innings total has been around 250 runs. The Bulawayo pitch has offered decent amount of help for fast bowlers, but batters can score runs after the pitch is settled. For spinners, there is a decent amount of turn as the game progresses.

