New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the Indian Super League (ISL) will start from February 14.

Mandaviya has also noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season.

Also Read | ISL 2025-26 to Commence On February 14, I-League to Follow Suit; Announces Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"We have decided that the ISL will start on February 14, Saturday, and all of our clubs will participate in it," Mansukh Mandaviya told the reporters.

"In the country, football has progressed. In football, the country performs well. Through the League, the country gets good players. With this aim, the ISL league will be held," he added.

Also Read | Pratika Rawal Flags Fake Account on X Amid ‘Grok Bikini Prompt’ Trend.

Last week, All India Football Federation (AIFF) held an Emergency Committee meeting and said the dates for the ISL would be announced soon.

The Emergency Committee met to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee.

The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, following discussions at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, which was duly complied with.

The AIFF Emergency Committee formally acknowledged the report and recommended that AIFF conduct the League. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)