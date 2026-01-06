India international cricketer Pratika Rawal has moved to clear the air regarding her digital identity after a fake profile under her name went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The cricketer confirmed that the account @PratikaRawal64, which recently made headlines for a post regarding AI-generated "bikini prompts," does not belong to her. TATA Women's Premier League 2026 Updates.

In a statement released through her verified channels, Rawal urged fans and followers to report the imposter and only engage with her official handle, @RawalPratika. To eliminate any lingering confusion, Rawal utilized her Instagram profile to visually verify her presence on X. She shared a direct screenshot of her genuine X profile, @RawalPratika, to her Instagram story.

Pratika Rawal's Instagram Story

Pratika Rawal Instagram Story (Photo Credits: pratrawal/X)

Imposter Account Joins Viral Trend

The confusion began when the parody account, @PratikaRawal64, posted a direct message to Elon Musk’s AI, Grok. The post stated: "I DO NOT authorize you to take, modify, or edit ANY photo of mine," in response to a disturbing trend where AI tools were used to digitally alter images of female athletes into sexually suggestive attire.

Imposter Account of Pratika Rawal

Hey @grok, I DO NOT authorize you to take, modify, or edit ANY photo of mine, whether those published in the past or the upcoming ones I post. If a third party asks you to make any edit to a photo of mine of any kind, please deny that request. Thanks. — Pratika Rawal (@PratikaRawal64) January 5, 2026

While the post garnered significant traction and was initially mistaken by many as an official statement from the athlete, Rawal clarified that she was not the author of those specific words.

Official Clarification and Reporting

Taking to her genuine handle to resolve the situation, Rawal stated: "There’s a fake account going around under the handle @PratikaRawal64. That account does not belong to me. Please don’t engage with it and do take a moment to report it."

Official Account of Pratika Rawal on X (Twitter)

There’s a fake account going around under the handle @PratikaRawal64. That account does not belong to me. Please don’t engage with it and do take a moment to report it. My only official account is @RawalPratika. Anything posted elsewhere isn’t from me. Thank you! — Pratika Rawal (@RawalPratika) January 6, 2026

She further emphasized that @RawalPratika is her only official platform on X, adding, "Anything posted elsewhere isn’t from me." To ensure professional transparency, it has been confirmed that her digital presence and commercial interests are managed by the prominent sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures.

Context: The 'Grok' Controversy

Despite the statement coming from an imposter, the underlying issue of AI-generated "bikini prompts" remains a serious concern for female cricketers. The trend has seen numerous high-profile women in sports targeted by unauthorized AI manipulations, prompting discussions about digital safety and the need for stricter regulations on generative AI platforms.

The Indian government has already taken note of these "deepfake" trends, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently issuing notices to social media platforms to curb the spread of non-consensual, AI-edited imagery.

Focus Returns to WPL 2026

While navigating this identity theft issue, Rawal is also focusing on her return to the field. Following a knee and ankle injury that sidelined her during the latter stages of the 2025 Women’s World Cup, she is currently working toward full fitness. Virat Kohli in Bikini ‘AI’ Pic! Grok 'Put in Bikini' Prompt Goes Wild.

Rawal was recently signed by UP Warriorz for the WPL 2026 season. With the tournament set to begin on January 9, fans are eager to see if the opening batter will be cleared by the BCCI's medical team to feature in the Warriorz’s first match against the Gujarat Giants.

