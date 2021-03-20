New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Indian shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) on Saturday.

World number one Divyansh opened India's account by winning bronze while Arjun Babuta finished at the fifth position, narrowly missing out on a medal. Divyansh shot 228.1 which bagged him the third position.

Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA won the gold medal while Hungarian shooter Istvan Peni took home silver in the mega event.

Earlier, hosts India had a good opening competition day as three shooters, Divyansh and Arjun in the Men's 10M Air Rifle and Anjum Moudgil in the corresponding women's event, made it through to the finals at the end of the 60-shot qualifying round on Friday.

The men got the ball rolling as India number two Arjun shot a high-quality 631.8 to finish third in the 39-strong field. Divyansh also followed him to the eight-man final with a 629.1 which gave him sixth position overall.

In the Women's 10M Air Rifle, world number four and Tokyo quota holder Anjum Moudgil was the lone Indian to qualify. She shot 629.6 to come in second in the 48-strong field, behind Hungary's Denes Eszter who shot 629.8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)