Zimbabwe U19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan Under-19s are set to face hosts Zimbabwe on 22 January, in their final Group C fixture of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. The match, held at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, is a crucial encounter for both sides as they look to secure their momentum heading into the Super Six stage. Pakistan enters the game following a mixed group-stage performance, having defeated Scotland by six wickets but falling to a 37-run loss against England. Ben Mayes Registers Highest Individual Score For England Under-19, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SCO U19 World Cup 2026 Match.

Under the tournament format, the top three teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super Six stage. With England already showing strong form in the group, the result of today’s match will determine the final seedings.

The three qualifying teams from Group C will join the qualifiers from Group B to form a new Super Six group, with matches scheduled to begin on 24 January.

Where to Watch ZIM U19 vs PAK U19 Under-19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and TV Channels

Fans worldwide can follow the action through various official broadcast partners. In the UK, Sky Sports holds the exclusive rights to the tournament. In India, the match is available via Star Sports and the JioHotstar digital platform.

In Pakistan, linear coverage is provided by PTV Sports and Geo Super, while digital users can stream the game on Tamasha, Myco, and ARY Zap. For viewers in Sub-Saharan Africa, including the host nation, SuperSport is the primary broadcaster. Under-19 Pacer Henil Patel Claims 5-Wicket Haul During IND vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Feature Details Match Zimbabwe U19 vs Pakistan U19 Tournament ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Date 22 January 2026 Time 1:00 IST Venue Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe UK Broadcaster Sky Sports India Broadcaster Star Sports / JioHotstar Pakistan Broadcaster PTV Sports / Tamasha / ARY Zap

Match Preview and Team Form

Pakistan, led by Farhan Yousaf, currently sits second in Group C. The Asian champions have a dominant historical record against Zimbabwe at this level, winning 15 of their 18 previous encounters. However, the home side will be looking to leverage local conditions and the support of the Harare crowd to cause an upset.

The Pakistani squad recently enjoyed success in Zimbabwe during a pre-tournament tri-series, and the coaching staff, led by Shahid Anwar, will be expecting a clinical performance from the top order. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, faces a tough challenge but remains a threat on their home turf.

